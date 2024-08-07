Luton care home resident has taste of the orient in 80th birthday celebrations

Garden celebrations and Chinese feast complete resident’s birthday at a Luton care home.

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, the care team got into the Oriental spirit to help resident, Betty Taylor, enjoy her 80th Birthday.

Betty, who originally visited Little Bramingham Farm for a six-week respite break last November, decided to become a full-time resident and make Little Bramingham Farm her permanent home this March. “I enjoyed my respite stay so much,” said Betty. “I loved the company of the other residents, they were – and are – so friendly. It was great to be able to chat with everyone in such a comfortable, warm and hospitable place. The cherry on the top was the wonderful care team. It took me no time at all to come to the conclusion that I’d be so much happier and so well cared for at Little Bramingham Farm. My decision to make the care home my permanent home was easy.”

Betty was born in Southampton, but grew up in the London Borough of Barnet, a place where the Cockney Rhyming slang Barnet Fair, meaning 'hair', originated from. During her school years, Betty adored the Cookery Classes. “They were my favourite lesson, I suppose that’s because I love my food,” continued Betty. “I have always loved food, cooking and different cuisines, but next to roast dinners and cream teas, my favourite has to be a good Chinese meal.”

The care team, who know Betty’s likes, preferences and much-loved things, made sure she had everything she wanted to have a marvellous time on her 80th Birthday.

Prior to her special day, Betty had a wonderful summer garden party in the care home’s beautiful grounds with her family, complete with a delicious afternoon tea – and, on her actual birthday, she enjoyed another unique outdoor family event.

Making the most of the glorious weather, the care team provided space in the care home’s relaxing gardens for the family to serve up a tasty Chinese meal for the Birthday Girl which was followed by a celebratory birthday cake which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.

“Leos, like Betty, born on 31st July are creative, friendly, and full of great ideas, so we wanted to be creative for her birthday,” said Karen Charity, the Activities Coordinator at Little Bramingham Farm. “Betty is no exception to her creative star sign. She’s always joining in with our wide and varied range of activities and is exceptionally artistic in our arts and crafts sessions.”

“Betty has a cheeky sense of humour, loves a good joke and talking to people. Since she’s made Little Bramingham Farm her permanent home, she has made lots of care home friends. Every day, Betty is doing something and getting involved with as many activities and pastimes as possible, she’s a joy to be around” added Emma Lawrance, the care home’s Registered Manager.

“Everyone here is so kind and lovely. They have made my 80th Birthday so special, it’s been wonderful, and something I’ll never forget,” added Betty. “The afternoon garden party was amazing and my Chinese birthday meal was a real feast. The smell and taste of the food transported me to the Far East, and in the care home’s beautiful garden setting, I could have been sitting in the famous gardens at The Summer Palace in Beijing.

“Having my family, my care home friends and the great care team here to celebrate with me was so precious. Everyone made me feel like a Birthday Princess. I really wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else and couldn’t wish for a more perfect place to live,” concluded Betty.