Luton celebrates St Albans Festival

By Paula CloonanContributor
Published 27th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST
It is not just our neighbouring city, St Albans, that celebrates the life of the first-recorded British Christian martyr St Alban. The Luton and Dunstable Pastoral Area Council, which represents The Pastoral Area of St Alban in the Catholic Diocese of Northampton, also marked his June Feast Day.

The Luton and Dunstable Pastoral Area Council is a group made up of representatives that include members from each of the Catholic Churches in Luton and Dunstable.

To celebrate the life of St Alban, The Council ran a Festival held at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Luton. The aim of the event was to help promote the work of local Catholic groups, to share ideas, and to thank participants for their commitment and work that they do for others.

The event started with a talk by the Revd Canon David Kesterton, a Vicar at All Saints Church with St Peter, Luton, who talked about the work that he oversees to support Asylum Seekers in Luton. Following his talk people were able to walk around display stands of the local groups. A Mass, led by Monsignor Kevin McGinnell; Dean of Luton and Dunstable Pastoral Area, brought the event to a close.

Talk on Asylum Seekers by Revd Canon David KestertonTalk on Asylum Seekers by Revd Canon David Kesterton
Groups represented on the day were:

CatechistsCardinal Newman School/ St Thomas Catholic Academies TrustCARITASCharismatic GroupEvangelisation GroupCouples For ChristKnights of St ColumbaLegion of MaryNYMOOur Lady Help of Christians ChurchPro LifeSt Margaret of Scotland ChurchSt Vincent De Paul SocietyUK PraysYouth For Christ

