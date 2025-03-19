Luton charity Level Trust receives boost to fundraising through Aviva Community Fund

Level Trust, a Luton-based charity tackling child poverty by providing school uniforms and educational resources to families in need, has secured critical funding and community support through the Aviva Community Fund, nominated by Momentum Broker Solutions.

The partnership highlights the growing need to address financial inequality in Luton, where child poverty rates sit well above the national average and are further exacerbated by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Aviva Community Fund Drives Local Impact

The Aviva Community Fund, which has awarded over £1.9 million to community projects since 2010, empowers brokers like Momentum to nominate causes aligned with themes of “Financial Wellbeing” and “Climate Action”.

Level Trust’s "Uniform Exchange and Learning Locker" initiative, focused on reducing financial barriers to education, exemplifies this year’s Financial Wellbeing theme. Through Aviva’s match-funding programme, for every pound donated by the public, Aviva will match that pound meaning “every penny counts” towards doubling the impact of donations, up to £20,000.

In addition to the support received with their crowdfunding campaign, Level Trust recently attended the Aviva Community Fund finals, where they were awarded £5000 towards delivering essential services to families across Luton.

Alistair Body, Business Development Director at Momentum Broker Solutions, said: “We have strong links to Luton and are thrilled to nominate Level Trust for the Aviva Community Fund. Their work is vital to Luton’s families, ensuring children have the tools to thrive in school without the stigma of poverty. Partnering with Aviva allows us to amplify their impact, and we’re proud to support a cause that aligns so closely with Momentum’s commitment to community resilience.”

Recent data underscores the urgency: child poverty in Luton has risen by 18% since 2021, with many families struggling to afford basic school essentials and the expectation is that the need in 2025 will continue to increase.

Level Trust’s initiative not only redistributes uniforms, but also partners with schools and organisations like Stockwood Park Rugby Football Club to provide holistic support—including learning materials, mentorship, financial literacy workshops, and sports activities—addressing both the immediate needs of children and young people and their long-term resilience.

Jennie White, CEO of Level Trust, said: “The demand for our services has grown exponentially. Last year, we supported over 11,000 children in Luton and we expect this figure to rise again this year. This funding isn’t just about uniforms; it’s about dignity, confidence, and breaking the cycle of disadvantage. Aviva and Momentum’s support enables us to reach more families and advocate for systemic change.”

Alistair Body, who also serves as a coach at Stockwood Park Rugby Football Club, added, “At Stockwood Park, we believe sport is a powerful tool for bringing communities together. That’s why we’ve supported Level Trust on their holiday camps, providing rugby coaching and fun activities that give Luton’s kids a chance to play, learn, and build confidence.

"As a community rugby club, it’s our responsibility to create opportunities that uplift local families—whether through sport, education, or collaboration with incredible organisations like Level Trust.”

How the Community Can Help

Members of the public are encouraged to contribute to the Crowdfunder campaign by simply searching online for “Level Trust Crowdfunding” or visiting www.leveltrust.org. For every pound donated, Aviva will match that pound, doubling the impact of public donations.

Jennie White finished by saying “This incredible opportunity for Level Trust has only been made possible due to the connections we have made with other community organisations who believe, like us, in supporting those in need. The funding matching provided by Aviva is the boost that we needed and will enable us to meet the growing demand for our services.

"Having met with Alistair and heard first-hand what Stockwood Park is doing to support the local community, it is clear that, if we continue to work together, we can create valuable and meaningful opportunities for those families most in need.”