Luton comes together to welcome the Knife Angel By Julita Litkowiec

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday August 3rd, Luton welcomed the Knife Angel (a statue ‘Forged by Blades’) at St. George’s Square with a remarkably touching ceremony. Before we experience this event again through words and photographs, a little more about the famous Knife Angel.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-feet (a little over 8-metre) high Knife Angel is a memorial to lives lost and those personally touched by the effects of knife crime. Yes, the Angel is made of knives. Over 100,000, to be exact. Don’t be frightened, they are blunt. Many knives used have engraved messages from families affected, and names of those who had lost their lives as a result of knife crime. These blades have come from all over the country. Clive Knowles, Chairman of British Ironwork Center & Sculpture Park (where the Knife Angel was created) shared during the ceremony, “...What we were expecting was that it would just arrive in a container, a bin. But, actually, this started arriving in builder’s skips. There were that many of them…” The Knife Angel came to life 10 years ago, and it’s been making its way around the country ever since. Si Phil (one of the founders of Wingman Mentors) was the one who approached David Collins (Head of Youth Partnership Service) about bringing the Knife Angel to Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many organisations were present at the Knife Angel event to raise awareness of the issue that is knife crime. Amongst them, Att10tive Social Enterprise (collecting responses to a survey about the ways to combat knife crime), Wingman Mentors, Youth Partnership Service, VERU (Bedfordshire's Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit, with their campaign ‘Just Drop It. Think Twice. Think Life.’), LTFC Community Trust, One Stop Advice & Training Centre, and Mary Seacole Housing Association (with an educational scenario-based VR experience).

Yet, the most attention of people of all ages passing by the square was probably drawn by Father Luke Larner (of St. Andrew’s Church, Luton and Biscot Peace and Wellbeing Hub) and his blacksmith equipment. Personally, I believe this tied perfectly into the event as for the entirety of it, Father Luke showcased how knives can be used to create something good; he shaped multiple knives into everyday objects such as gardening tools.

Julita, Laaibah Councillar Javeria, Aahna and Forever

The official part of the event began with an opening speech by Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE (current Leader of Luton Council) on the crucial role of engaging with the youth in dealing with knife crime. “...Luton is always a no place for hate…,” Councillor Simmons said. Councillor Maria Lovell MBE (former Mayor of Luton) spoke next and highlighted, “...Tackling knife crime requires a collective effort. As the saying reminds us, and I will always say this, ‘it takes a whole village to bring up and look out for its children,’ and that’s what we’re doing in Luton… We need them alive. They are our hope and our future…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finishing her speech, Councillor Lovell welcomed onto the stage Roseann Taylor (mother of AJ, murdered with a knife in Luton in 2018). Ms Taylor is an inspiration behind Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit’s ‘Just Drop it’ campaign. She shared her son’s story, the story of how he had been tragically stabbed to death. “...Statistically, you know, 50% of young people that carry knives have them taken off off them, used against them, murdered…,” Roseann Taylor noted. Since AJ’s murder, she has been working with young people to spread awareness of exploitation and violence.

“...Roseann personifies strength in a way she continues to share her experience in an effort to see our young people saved from the effects of knife crime… There are thousands of young people whose life trajectory has forever changed for the better as a direct result of interaction with Roseann personally or by hearing or watching Roseann’s story…,” Rachel Hopkins MP shared before presenting Roseann with a Knife Angel Community Award.

Then, David Collins welcomed onto the stage one of the winners of the ARTful Voices competition that ran in schools around Luton for 3 months prior to the Knife Angel’s arrival. Zulu recited her poem about the Knife Angel, ‘Forged by Blades’. Following this truly moving recitation, Clive Knowles (Chairman of British Ironwork Centre & Sculpture Park) spoke about the Knife Angel and its creation. and noted, “...Many towns aren’t as brave as Luton...” to host it. He added, “...They say knife crime is elsewhere… I have to congratulate you and salute you for being brave enough to seize the nettle to talk about it openly…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton welcomes the Knife Angel

Clive Knowles recognised pivotal organisations and individuals who helped to bring the Knife Angel into Luton with certificates on behalf of British Ironwork Centre & Sculpture Park. Michelle Kane (of Wingman Mentors) and David Collins (Head of Youth Partnership Service) came onto the stage to help give those out. Amongst those recognized were: John Tizard (Bedfordshire Police Crime Commissioner), Rachel Hopkins MP, Hannan Ali (Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire) accepted on behalf of Susan Lousada (Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire), Bav Shah (High Sheriff of Bedfordshire), a representative accepted on behalf of Bedfordshire Police, one for Luton and Dunstable Hospital (for the work of the A&E), David Collins accepted on behalf of the Youth Partnership Service, Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE accepted on behalf of Luton Borough Council, Rachel Hopkins MP accepted on behalf of Sarah Owen MP, Roseann Taylor, Mark Turner (Executive Director- Governance) accepted on behalf of Luton Rising, and last (but not least) Si Phil accepted on behalf of Wingman Mentors.

Overall, the Knife Angel brought us, people of Luton, together on August 3rd to pay tribute to those who had lost their lives as an effect of knife crime and show our solidarity as a community to those suffering because of it. The ultimate goal is to get the Knife Angel to permanently reside in Trafalgar Square. Clive Knowles pointed out in his speech, “...It was only ever intended to go to London…” as a national monument “...of our intolerance for violence…” For now, “...it has gone to 50 cities and towns across the UK…” For the remainder of August, the Knife Angel will reside in Luton at St. George’s Square. If you have a few minutes to pop into town to see it, it definitely will be worth your time. Julita Litkowiec