Luton Conservatives remembers the fallen-on Remembrance Sunday

Luton Conservatives remember on Remembrance Day

On Remembrance Sunday (November 12, 2024), the Luton Conservative Federation, and Councillors, laid a wreath at the Cenotaph at George square in Luton to pay tribute to the war dead.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ceremony is a key event in the UK’s annual commemoration of Remembrance Day, which honours the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces in wars and conflicts.

The Conservative Party was represented by group leader, Cllr Aslam Khan, who laid the wreath on behalf of party. Alongside him, other members, including Cllr John Baker JP, Cllr Azizul Ambia and Luton Federation president Jahangir Ahmed participated in the ceremony, as well as members of the Luton Borough council, veterans, cadets and military personals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wreaths, typically decorated with red poppies, serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers and veterans, particularly in the First World War and Second World War, but also in more recent conflicts.

Luton Conservative Federation, laid a wreath.

Councillor Azizul Ambia highlighted the importance of recognizing the often-overlooked contributions of Muslim soldiers in both World War I and World War II. His remark is a call to remember the diverse and significant role that Muslim soldiers under the British command played in these global conflicts.

The act of laying the wreath is a symbolic gesture, showing respect and remembrance for the fallen, and is accompanied by a national two-minute silence observed across the UK at 11:00 AM on Remembrance Sunday.