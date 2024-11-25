Luton Council calls for more Shared Lives Carers to take on this flexible and rewarding role

The Shared Lives scheme is looking for ordinary members of the public to do the extraordinary and share their lives with a vulnerable adult.

This service offered by Luton Council is recruiting for more people to open their hearts and their homes to vulnerable, disabled young adults and older people.

We are looking for people who have a genuine desire to offer support to others and help them to live more fulfilling lives. There are no qualifications required for this incredibly rewarding role. All we ask if that you are a resident in Luton, able to respect the rights and dignity of vulnerable adults, and able to meet care and social needs. Carers wishing to provide overnight or full-time care will also need to have a suitable spare bedroom.

Sue, one of our Shared Lives carers, said: “As a carer we listen [to] and support adults so that they can make their own choices and decisions on how they can live their best life and reach their goals. If extra support is needed, carers have the support from all the Adult Social Care Team.”

We're recruiting Shared Lives carers

If you can’t provide full-time care, there are opportunities for short term (respite) carers, as well as long-term placement opportunities with agreed respite breaks. All applicants will be subject to assessments and DBS checks.

Cllr Basit Mahmood, Portfolio Holder with responsibility for Adult Social Care, said: “We are recruiting for Shared Lives carers in Luton to help disabled and vulnerable young adults, as well as older people, get the care they need in a friendly, comfortable setting.

“Carers in this scheme often support those in their care to reconnect with their community, learn new skills, or even feel part of a family. This is a rewarding role with many benefits, including planned respite and regular support.”

Being a Shared Lives carer is a gratifying and flexible opportunity. You will be considered self-employed and will receive an allowance to help you fulfil this valuable role. Many carers also fit their work around part-time jobs.

If you think you might have the time and space in your home to offer care or support for vulnerable adults, then we would love to hear from you.

To find out more or enquire about being a Shared Lives carer, visit luton.gov.uk/sharedlives, call 01582 548562 or email [email protected].