Luton council furious at Vauxhall closure confirmation

Luton Council is extremely disappointed and angry at Stellantis’ decision to close Luton’s Vauxhall plant after numerous options put forward to keep the plant open were rejected.

Since Vauxhall owner Stellantis made the announcement late last year that they intended to shut the site, the council has worked closely with the trade unions, local MPs and government to offer what they all believed were viable ways to save the plant and the jobs.

As one of the largest employers in the area, Vauxhall is a key player in Luton’s economy, with significant contributions through direct and indirect employment as well as supply chain businesses.

The closure of the plant will result in substantial economic losses, including job cuts, and reduced consumer spending. That is why the council worked hard, alongside trade unions and Government departments to try and save the plant. It will now be supporting the workers by helping find alternative employment, and working with existing businesses in Luton and surrounding area to take on employees with relevant skills. They will also provide upskilling, reskilling and retraining programmes and bespoke job fairs through Luton Adult Learning.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council said:

“This is heartbreaking news and a devastating blow to Luton and the livelihood of the workers. Vauxhall has been an integral part of Luton’s heritage for decades. We did what we could to try and stop this closure going ahead and I feel angry that this decision will massively impact the lives of so many people.

“This is news the workers and their families would have been dreading to hear and we want them to know we are behind them and will support them all we can.

“It’s not just them who are affected. This will impact the whole town. With job losses at the plant as well as the wider supply chain, it will have a huge impact on the local economy, but we will recover from this”.

The council is currently in discussions with Stellantis to explore possibilities to buy the site so it can ensure its future development will be of economic benefit to the town.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“This news will be deeply concerning for the employees at Luton who will be affected and their families.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Stellantis and have engaged with them extensively throughout this process, including discussions over the past week and today. We will continue to work closely with them, the trade unions and Luton council to put in place measures to support the local community.

Background

The government has asked Luton Borough Council to form a locally led taskforce to co-ordinate the local response to the economic impact of the plant closure. We are committed to Luton’s economic future and will provide ministerial and official support to the taskforce’s work.