Luton Council honours Vauxhall's WWII legacy with Churchill tank exhibit for VE Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Council is delighted to announce special VE Day celebrations on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, featuring a rare Churchill tank exhibit that pays homage to Vauxhall's significant contribution to the World War II effort.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic Churchill Mark III tank, normally housed at The Tank Museum and owned by The Churchill Trust, will be displayed in St George's Square, Luton. This rare opportunity to see such an important piece of local military history up close is not to be missed.

The free exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday, May 10 from 12pm to 6pm and Sunday, May 11 from 10am to 4pm. Residents and visitors from far and wide are invited to come and learn about the history of Vauxhall's WW2 contribution and see the tank up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During World War II, the Vauxhall factory in Luton played a crucial role in the Allied victory, suspending regular car production in May 1940 to focus entirely on the war effort. The factory produced over 5,600 Churchill tanks and approximately 250,000 lorries that were vital to military operations.

Vauxhall Churchill Mark III

Experts will be on hand throughout the weekend to share information about the tank and Vauxhall's wartime contributions. Visitors will discover fascinating stories about Luton's industrial heritage and its significance during this pivotal time in history.

A vintage and jazz singer will also perform live themed music between 1pm and 4pm both days, transporting visitors back to the sounds that defined the era. Children’s activities will also be available.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Executive Leader of Luton Council said: "We're incredibly proud to bring this rare Churchill tank exhibit to Luton as we commemorate VE Day. This is a unique opportunity for our community to connect with a significant piece of our local heritage. Vauxhall's remarkable contribution to the war effort shaped not only our town's history but helped secure victory for the Allied forces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd like to invite all residents and visitors to come and enjoy the range of activities on offer throughout the town’s VE Day celebrations."

VE Day weekend events

Andy King, from Save Our Town, added: "Save Our Town is delighted to support this event and see the Churchill tank return home to Luton for this special occasion. It’s vitally important to tell the untold stories of how Luton's industrial heritage played such a vital role in the Allied victory.”

“This exhibit provides a rare opportunity for current generations to connect with an important chapter in our town's history and understand the scale of Luton’s wartime contribution."

The weekend celebrations will also feature a special VE Day outdoor cinema at Hat Gardens on Bute Street on Sunday, May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme includes golden-age classics from the 1930s and 40s:

•'Bambi' (1942) at 10am

•'The Wizard of Oz' (1939) at 12pm

•'The Adventures of Robin Hood' (1938) at 2pm

This selection of timeless films is ideal for families, offering a perfect opportunity to experience cinema history together in Luton Town Centre’s pocket park.

All events are free to attend and are funded by the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

A wider civic celebration will also take place on Wednesday 8 May to commemorate VE Day itself. The event will be hosted by Luton's Mayor, Councillor Tahmina Saleem, from 9pm to 9.30pm on the steps of the Luton Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony will feature a mix of music, readings and prayers, culminating in the lighting of the beacon and singing the hymn 'I Vow to Thee My Country'.

The Luton Mayor will also host The Mayor’s VE 5aside football tournament at Power League Luton on Saturday 10 May. Teams are invited to enter by 30 April and can find out more, by emailing [email protected].

The celebrations extend further, with Luton Council using external grant funding to enhance the Luton Rising sponsored Wardown Bandstand events with special VE and VJ Day themed performances later in the summer:

•Sunday 22 June, 3-5pm: 'Victory in Europe' Programme with Luton Brass Band plus vintage vocalist Fiona Harrison performing popular songs from the era

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Sunday 17 August, 2-7pm: Jazz on a Summer’s Day with Rob Mach and Friends Inc. featuring the Oxford Lindy Hoppers performing authentic 1940s swing dancing that became popular during the war years

For more information on these VE and VJ celebrations, as well as others happening across the town, visit luton.gov.uk/VE-VJ.