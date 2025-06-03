Luton Council issues travel advice ahead of busy Eid celebrations
Eid is a special celebration for Muslims in our community and the events are growing in popularity each year with tens of thousands of people from across our town and beyond celebrating and marking the occasions together at parks across Luton.
Due to the growth in popularity for Eid-al Adha this June, the council will be stepping in by putting traffic control and enforcement measures in place to ensure the safety of event goers, reduce congestion on our roads and to ensure clear passage for emergency vehicles at all times.
The busiest areas will be near Stockwood and Wardown Parks where the two large festivals are taking place. If people are attending the events they should consider using public transport or car share. Event goers must park considerately and safely, or they will receive a fine or have their car removed.
Cllr Javed Hussain, Deputy Leader of Luton Council said, “Whilst it’s great that communities are coming together to celebrate on such a special occasion, the increasing popularity of these events are putting increasing strain on local infrastructure and the road network.
“We understand the frustrations of residents which is why we are stepping in and putting in place measures to mitigate disruptions and ensure safety for those living near to the events and those attending. For those not attending we strongly advise they avoid the areas of the two festivals during the weekend”.
Given the growing popularity of these events, the council will be meeting with event organisers over the coming months to see what can be done to further minimise the impact and disruption for future events.”
Road restrictions
Stockwood Park area
There will be some signed diversions in place.
There will be no waiting or loading restrictions in place during parts of the day and evenings of Friday 6 and Saturday 7 June at certain sections of the below streets, and some adjoining streets. These restrictions will be marked clearly with signs and cones:
- Farley Hill Road
- London Road
- Cutenhoe Road
- Wipperley Way
- Newlands Road
There will be a closure in place on Whitehill Avenue for everyone except residents. This will be enforced on Friday 6 June and Saturday 7 June.
Wardown park area
There will be some signed diversions in place.
There will be no waiting or loading restrictions in place during parts of the day and evenings of Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June at certain sections of the below streets. These restrictions will be marked clearly with signs and cones:
- Old Bedford Road
- New Bedford Road
- Sections of connecting roads - Cromwell Hill, Stockingstone Road and Montrose Avenue
You can check full details on one.network