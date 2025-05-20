Luton Council launches scheme to increase road safety outside schools

The Safer School Journeys campaign has launched with the aim to make the commute to and from school safer, encourage parents and pupils to lead healthier lifestyles and prevent accidents near schools.

The council is working with seven local schools and the Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership (BRSP) to encourage parents, carers, pupils, and school staff to choose sustainable travel options rather than parking dangerously around schools. In addition to helping parents and carers keep fit and save money, this will also reduce congestion and air pollution, improving the environment.

The campaign was launched at Beechwood Primary School with Councillor Javed Hussain, the Luton Road Safety Team, partners from the BRSP, staff and Junior Road Safety Officers in attendance.

Councillor Javed Hussain, Portfolio Holder for Road Safety, said: “Our children should be able to get to and from school safely. Unfortunately, some drivers' behaviour can endanger their lives, whether they are speeding or parking irresponsibly. It is selfish, dangerous and it needs to stop.

Campaign launch at Beechwood Primary School.

"We hope that this campaign will raise awareness of these risks, make people reflect on their behaviour, and encourage environmentally friendly travel throughout the town. It is all our responsibilities to do our part to make the school run safer for all.”

Philip McCarthy, Project Manager for the BRSP, said: “Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership and Bedfordshire Police support this campaign as too often children are being put at risk when being dropped off at school by parents or carers. When cars are parked in unsuitable places this can cause dangerous issues and risks for school children, pedestrians and other drivers.

“By planning safer parking area away from the school, leaving in plenty of time and talking to their child about road safety, parents and carers will ensure their child arrives at school safely and is aware of the risks.”

Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire Service will be working with schools and action days will be held with enforcement teams. To spark children’s interest in sustainable travel, schools will be able to borrow balance bikes and scooters.

At new parent meetings and coffee mornings, schools will spread the campaign messages to parents and carers. To encourage people to walk more, a walking zone map has been created which shows a 10-minute radius around the school, allowing parents to identify alternative parking options away from the school gates.

More information about the campaign and advice on how to stay safe when travelling to and from school is available on our website.

If you are a school looking to work with the road safety team on this campaign, please contact [email protected].