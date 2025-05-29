Luton Council supports residents to find their own home

Luton Council launches its “Find Your Own Home” scheme today, which offers tailored support, and potentially some funding, to residents who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The scheme [funded by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government], aims to help residents who are homeless or threatened with homelessness to independently secure accommodation in the private sector. This sector can provide faster access to housing, compared to the long wait times for social housing, particularly for larger, family homes.

This is part of a broader response to the national housing emergency which is having a particularly devastating impact in Luton. The demand for council assistance has reached unprecedented levels, with the number of families seeking support rising from an average of 200 per month to 450. This surge has placed significant pressure on council services and led to budget overspends, as teams work tirelessly to support residents in need. The council has partnered with Mary Seacole Housing and Signposts to design and promote this campaign.

Councillor Rob Roche, Portfolio Holder for Finance Housing and Revenues & Benefits at Luton Council, said:

“We simply don’t have enough social housing for everyone who would like it in Luton. With over 12,000 residents currently on the housing register, people can wait over 10 years for a council house. I urge residents not to wait, but rather to make use of this scheme and explore the private rented sector as a more immediate housing solution.”

Matthew Bushnell, CEO at Mary Seacole Housing, said:

“We understand the pressure residents are facing in Luton’s housing market, our aim is to help people explore all their options and support them in securing a stable home through personalised housing advice and, where eligible, financial assistance.”

The Find Your Own Home scheme includes a Personal Housing Plan that considers individual needs such as: household size, disabilities or other support needs and people’s budget and financial situation.

Where appropriate, residents may also qualify for support to help access private rented housing. This may include:

One month’s rent in advance

Deposit of up to five weeks

Help with rent shortfalls

Incentives for landlords

The council is also calling on all Luton landlords to get in touch and take advantage of the incentives on offer to rent their properties through this scheme. They are particularly interested in two-, three- and four-bedroom properties. For a minimum 12-month Assured Shorthold Tenancy, they can offer:

upfront incentive payment

first month's rent

5 weeks' deposit

rent uplift (based on tenant's affordability)

Get Help or Make an Enquiry

Residents who are at risk of losing their home or facing homelessness are encouraged to get in touch with the Council’s Housing Solutions team:

Important: Only complete the online housing advice enquiry form if you do not already have an open housing application. If you need help with the form, contact 01582 510371.