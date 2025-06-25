Luton Council to spend more money than ever on road repairs

Luton Council is spending more money than ever on its investment programme to improve the condition of Luton’s roads.

In 2025 it will spend £6 million on road repairs and on treatments to stop potholes from forming in the future.

This is an additional £1.5 million from 2024 and is being partly funded by the council and partly funded by the government, as part of its additional investment of £500 million to councils in England to mitigate potholes.

Working with its contractor Volker Highways and some specialist sub-contractors, Luton Council will undertake a wide range of schemes that will cover over 205,000 m2, which is 28 times the size of the football pitch at Kenilworth Road.

Road resurfacing works

As well as filling in potholes, fixing defects and resurfacing roads, work will take place to use treatments that keeps the road network in better condition for longer, also meaning roads will be protected from potholes forming in the future.

Surface treatments help protect and preserve newer road surfaces, meaning they will last longer as well as to help stop potholes from forming. They also help with Luton’s carbon reduction commitments, being 90% more carbon efficient compared to other more traditional treatments. Some of these treatments can extend the life of a road by more than 10 years.

Speaking about the highway works this year, Councillor Javed Hussain, Deputy Executive Leader and Portfolio Holder for Highways and Sustainable Development said: “It is great news that we are continuing to increase the amount of money we spend on not only repairing our roads but significantly reducing the amount of potholes that will form in the future.”

Jerry Pert, Operations Director for VolkerHighways, said: "We’re proud to be working with Luton Council to deliver these much-needed carriageway improvements throughout the town. By using a specialist low-carbon pothole repair method, we’ll complete repairs faster, more efficiently, and with reduced noise pollution."

View the up-to-date programme of works being carried out at luton.gov.uk/roadmaintenance.