Luton couple Nancy and Ronald Ashpool to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary at Bushmead Court

Nancy and Ronald Ashpool will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on 26th Feb, 2025.

Nancy was born at The Oddfellows pub in Harpenden, and Ron who was raised at The Cardinal in Luton. They met at The George pub in Luton, where they would spend many nights dancing together.

Ron did National Service for the Royal Artillery and was stationed in Austria and Trieste. His 3 sons went on a cycling holiday last year and visited his barracks.

Ron worked at Vauxhall for many years and in later years was a caretaker at Wardown Museum. Nancy worked at various factories in Luton.

Nancy and Ronald Ashpool on their wedding day, and celebrating their 70th anniversary

Nancy is the last of 10 sisters, Ron has out-lived his 2 sisters. Family is very important to them and they have kept a close bond between their children, 4 grandchildren and now 3 great-grandsons. They all see each other regularly and often holiday together.

Despite now both being in their 90s, they still try and get out for a walk every day, and are well known at Bushmead Court, the sheltered accommodation that they live in, as they are so sociable and love attending the get togethers put on by the staff.

They will be having a party at the court on 26th Feb to celebrate 70 years, and you can bet they will be the first to be up on the dance floor when the music starts!