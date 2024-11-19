Luton drummer Geneva London joins Sheku Kanneh-Mason for concert performance
The "Young Strings, Big Dreams" concert, which showcases Music Masters' mission to make orchestral music accessible to young people, featured classical arrangements of pop hits that had the children singing along from their seats.
"It was awesome to join Sheku and watch the Music Masters Orchestra light up the room," Geneva shared. "Being part of something that inspires young people to find their passion through music felt amazing!"
Geneva's performance highlighted her dedication to helping young people discover their passion, move to their own beat, and embrace music as a powerful form of expression, embodying her mantra: "Play Your Way."
See event highlights here: https://tinyurl.com/GenevaShekuMusicMastersConcert
Find out more about Geneva London@iamGenevaLondon: https://www.instagram.com/iamgenevalondon/Geneva London Highlights: https://tinyurl.com/GenevaLondonDrumHighlightshttp://GenevaLondon.com/