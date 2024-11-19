Luton drummer Geneva London joins Sheku Kanneh-Mason for concert performance

Music Masters' annual concert took an innovative twist last Thursday as 14-year-old drummer Geneva, known for her viral performances and features in campaigns, added her infectious grooves to the stage alongside Renowned cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the Music Masters Orchestra.

The "Young Strings, Big Dreams" concert, which showcases Music Masters' mission to make orchestral music accessible to young people, featured classical arrangements of pop hits that had the children singing along from their seats.

"It was awesome to join Sheku and watch the Music Masters Orchestra light up the room," Geneva shared. "Being part of something that inspires young people to find their passion through music felt amazing!"

Geneva's performance highlighted her dedication to helping young people discover their passion, move to their own beat, and embrace music as a powerful form of expression, embodying her mantra: "Play Your Way."

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Drummer Geneva LondonCellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Drummer Geneva London
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Drummer Geneva London

See event highlights here: https://tinyurl.com/GenevaShekuMusicMastersConcert

Find out more about Geneva London@iamGenevaLondon: https://www.instagram.com/iamgenevalondon/Geneva London Highlights: https://tinyurl.com/GenevaLondonDrumHighlightshttp://GenevaLondon.com/

