Luton families encouraged to get out and explore by bus on International Day of Families

David Boden

Families in Luton have been encouraged to get out and about by bus, to enjoy everything our regions has to offer at a great value price and to celebrate the International Day of Families.

Local bus operator, Stagecoach East, offers outstanding value for local families to get around, on modern, environmentally friendly buses that make for a great day out

Today is the United Nation’s International Day of Families highlights the crucial role that families play in our society and how family-orientated policies can help to advance sustainable development.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are so fortunate to live and operate in a region that is home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is an exciting part of a good day out. So, this International Day of Families, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”