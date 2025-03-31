Luton Fire Station's charity car wash shines bright, raising £1,350

By Laura Blight
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 09:23 BST
Luton crew following successful charity car wash.Luton crew following successful charity car wash.
Luton crew following successful charity car wash.
Luton Fire Station is proud to announce the success of their charity car wash event held on Saturday, 29 March.

The event raised an impressive £1,350, which will be donated to the Fire Fighters Charity and the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.

The community came together in full force to support the event, with residents contributing generously. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the vital work of both charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch Manager, Luke Stanbridge expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the event. "We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from our community. The turnout was fantastic, and we are thrilled to have raised such a significant amount for two causes that are very close to our hearts. Thank you to everyone who came out and made this event a success."

Firefighters washing cars at charity car Luton Fire StationFirefighters washing cars at charity car Luton Fire Station
Firefighters washing cars at charity car Luton Fire Station

The Fire Fighters Charity provides essential support and rehabilitation services to fire and rescue service personnel, while the Multiple Sclerosis Trust offers vital resources and support to those affected by multiple sclerosis.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice