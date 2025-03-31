Luton Fire Station's charity car wash shines bright, raising £1,350
The event raised an impressive £1,350, which will be donated to the Fire Fighters Charity and the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.
The community came together in full force to support the event, with residents contributing generously. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the vital work of both charities.
Watch Manager, Luke Stanbridge expressed his gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the event. "We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from our community. The turnout was fantastic, and we are thrilled to have raised such a significant amount for two causes that are very close to our hearts. Thank you to everyone who came out and made this event a success."
The Fire Fighters Charity provides essential support and rehabilitation services to fire and rescue service personnel, while the Multiple Sclerosis Trust offers vital resources and support to those affected by multiple sclerosis.