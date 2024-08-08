Luton Foodbank looks to develop its services with Listening to You survey
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is running till the end of September and the results will provide a valuable insight into what people know about the charity and to find out what services they want to see introduced.
As part of its engagement work, Luton Foodbank staff and volunteers will be completing the survey with people at local community events. It is available to be completed online too.
“The survey’s results will enable the charity to gain valuable feedback from people that will help us reach more of those in need and provide that targeted support,” said Liz Stringer, Chair of Luton Foodbank.
“We remain committed to ensuring that, working with our vast network of referral organisations and community partners, we are able to continue to deliver the support that people require.
“We know that there is great need out there as the cost of living crisis continues to hit hard.”
Liz added: “We welcome feedback from people that have used our services, as well as those that may not have done so far.”
If you or someone you know wants information about how to access support from Luton Foodbank, contact the charity on [email protected] or call 01582 725838.
You can complete the survey by clicking on the link: lutonfoodbank.org.uk/survey
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.