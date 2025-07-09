Luton Foodbank's Colour Run raises £13,500 to support families during summer holidays

This vital funding will help provide meals for children who typically rely on free school meals, ensuring they don’t go hungry when schools are closed.

The event, a vibrant explosion of colour and community spirit, saw participants showered in a rainbow of powders as they navigated the course. VolkerHighways proudly served as the headline sponsor, demonstrating their strong commitment to the local community.

"We were absolutely delighted to be the headline sponsor for this year's Colour Run," said David Guy, Project Manager for VolkerHighways. "Seeing so many people come together for such a fantastic cause truly embodies the spirit of Luton. We're proud to support an initiative that directly benefits families in need."

Additional support came from colour station sponsors Go Cars, Green Bridge Housing, and Wizz Air, along with generous contributions from Noah Enterprise, Empowering Education, Luton Allstars, Two Bros Transport, Jewels by Nazish, and Luton Auto Factors.

The event also saw strong participation from local high schools, with teams from:

Challney High School for Boys

Challney High School for Girls

Putteridge High School

Denbigh High School

Lea Manor High School

Lealands High School

Chiltern Academy

Queen Elizabeth School

The Chalk Hills Academy

The High Sheriff, Camilla King, praised the event, stating: "It's truly inspiring to witness the power of community coming together to address such a critical need. The Colour Run is not just about fun; it's about compassion and ensuring our children are cared for, especially during the summer months."

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, also shared his thoughts:

"Our schools are integral parts of the community, and we are incredibly proud of the students and staff who participated in the Colour Run. Their dedication not only contributed to a fantastic day but also made a tangible difference to families across Luton."

Competition Highlights:

Overall Winner: Ed Skinner, The Chalk Hills Academy

Ed Skinner, The Chalk Hills Academy Under-16 Winner: Abbie, Chiltern Academy

Abbie, Chiltern Academy Top Individual Fundraisers: Zidaan and Sumaiyah

Zidaan and Sumaiyah Top Fundraising Team: Wenlock Academy CE

Wenlock Academy CE Biggest Team: Denbigh High School (80 participants)

Denbigh High School (80 participants) Colour Run Superstar: Chosen by Luton Foodbank chair, Liz Stringer for having the most amount of colour splashed on the day!

Salma Khan, Director of Operations at Luton Foodbank, reflected on the event’s success: "It was an amazing day filled with joy, laughter, and an incredible sense of community. The overwhelming support from participants, sponsors, and volunteers made this year's Colour Run our most successful yet. We are immensely grateful to everyone who contributed to raising such a significant amount for families in need."

The success of the Colour Run underscores Luton’s commitment to supporting its residents and ensuring no child goes hungry during the school holidays.

Save the date for next year’s Colour Run: Saturday, July 4, 2026!

Watch this space for more details.

