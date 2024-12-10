Luton GP Practice hosts successful community health event

A successful drop-in event has held by a Luton GP practice as part of work to build stronger links with the communities it serves.

A community health event held at Luton Gurdwara on 1 December 2024 has been hailed a success. The event, organised by Kingsway and Bramingham Medical Centre (KBMC), aimed to raise awareness about key health topics and engage directly with local residents.

A good number of attendees, had the opportunity to learn about diabetes, cervical screening, and immunisations through presentations and one-on-one discussions with GPs and healthcare leads.

The event also provided an opportunity for visitors to book appointments on the spot, making it easier to access essential services. With support from the Gurdwara, the event not only provided valuable health information but also encouraged open discussions and answered questions about ELFT services, fostering a deeper connection between the Trust and the local community.

Kingsway and Bramingham Medical Centre team

"It was a successful day, with engagement from both members of the Gurdwara community and patients who came specifically to listen and interact with our staff, said Julie Roye, Head of Nursing for Primary Care at East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT).

"We were able to book several appointments following the presentation, which is a testament to the positive impact of our efforts," she added.

Plans are already underway for future outreach events to continue building awareness and improving access to healthcare within the practice.

To further boost appointment bookings for smear tests, diabetes checks, and childhood immunisations, videos in English and Urdu are being sent to all patients registered at the practice, ensuring key messages reach a wider audience.

KBMC, part of ELFT, serves over 19,400 patients across two sites in Luton: Dunstable Road LU4 8BY and Lucas Gardens LU3 4BG.