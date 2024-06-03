Luton group summits Snowdonia for Zuhri Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an inspiring display of community spirit and determination, a group of around 40 enthusiasts from Luton recently conquered the peaks of Snowdonia in Wales to raise funds for Zuhri Trust.

The team, consisting of both seasoned climbers and newcomers to the adventure scene, set off from Luton with the goal of conquering the highest mountain in Wales. Overcoming unpredictable weather conditions and rugged terrain, they persevered through the challenging ascent, driven by their shared mission of contributing to the Zuhri Trust.

Zuhri Trust, known for its dedication to providing community services, was the focal point of the group's fundraising efforts. With each step towards the summit, the climbers raised awareness and financial support for educational projects that aim to empower children and youths in Luton.

As they reached the summit of Snowdon, the sense of accomplishment was palpable among the group from Luton. Their triumph was not only a personal victory, but also a testament to the power of unity and collective action in making a positive impact on society.

Group picture before the ascent

Reflecting on their journey, one of the climbers, Bodrul Amin, shared, "Climbing Snowdonia for Zuhri Trust was a challenging yet rewarding experience. Knowing that our efforts will directly benefit the Luton community made every step worthwhile."