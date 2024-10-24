Luton guides celebrate Black History Month

1st Sundon Guides leaders Hannah, Sue and Victoria with their Black History Month badges.

Guides explore fascinating yet little-known story of three Black space pioneers and discuss Black role models to mark annual celebration.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Luton Guide unit looked to the stars when they celebrated Black History Month at a recent meeting. Members of 1st Sundon Guides, based in Sundon Park, learned about three inspirational Black women who were space pioneers to mark the annual month-long event. October is Black History Month in the UK, where people come together to recognise and celebrate the stories of amazing Black people who’ve shaped history.

Throughout the month, people take the time to find out stories of Black people who’ve made a difference to the country and celebrate Black culture and history. Being inclusive is a core value of Girlguiding, and the UK’s largest youth organisation completely dedicated to girls is striving to be a place where every girl is welcome, free to be themselves, and has an equal sense of belonging. Girlguiding units across the country have been taking part in Black History Month throughout October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1st Sundon Guides, they explored the incredible, yet largely little-known, story of black space pioneers Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. The latter served as a Girl Scout leader for more than 30 years. The US mathematicians worked behind the scenes as “human computers”. Despite facing racial and gender discrimination at work, they played a pivotal role in the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit in 1962– the first American man to do so - helping to revitalise the USA’s fortunes in the Space Race.

1st Sundon Guides Alexa, Sophie, Ella and Grace with their Black History Month badges.

Leader of 1st Sundon Guides Hannah, said: “As a unit with members from all backgrounds and cultures, it’s important to explore diversity and all parts of our history.

“Black History Month helps us to highlight the achievements of Black individuals, their important contribution to society and understand the impact they have had on our lives today.

“Learning about the bravery of such pioneering women showed the girls in our unit that they can inspire and make change, championing the Girlguiding motto that ‘Girls Can Do Anything’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each member of 1st Sundon Guides was presented with a special Black History Month 2024 badge. They watched clips from Hidden Figures – a film about the three women – and discussed Black role models including Simone Biles, Nicola Adams, Mary Seacole, and Kamala Harris.

Grace, 14, from 1st Sundon Guides, said: “I loved learning about influential Black women in space. We haven’t learned about this sort of history at school, so it was brilliant to be able to find out more about them.”

Girlguiding is committed to making the organisation a home for all girls – whoever they are and wherever they are, and being representative of UK society. As part of this commitment, Girlguiding has created a range of Black History Month activities to help listen, learn and amplify the experiences of Black people, within Girlguiding and beyond.

Guides is a relaxed, welcoming space where you can have fun, learn and be yourself with good friends from 10 to 14 years old. For more information about Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk