Luton Health Club welcomes investment in state-of-the-art fitness bikes

The Bannatyne health club Luton has benefited from the company’s £1.75m investment in Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes. The club has installed 16 of the high-tech bikes.

With a track record of reshaping group fitness, Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes represent continuous innovation and quality. Their state-of-the-art design has received endorsements from leading sports teams and Olympians worldwide.

They feature a brand-new colour display that provides riders with a unique riding experience based on colour zones and is equipped with an impressive 72 gears. With this exciting addition to their fitness equipment line-up, Bannatyne clubs are further enhancing their commitment to offering their members the latest and most advanced fitness solutions.

Renowned for revolutionising group fitness, Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes have been setting unprecedented standards since their debut. Distinguished as the first bike to integrate eddy current magnetic resistance coupled with an aluminium flywheel, the M Series is emblematic of continuous innovation that enhances the group cycling experience.

The inclusion of Keiser bikes complements the Bannatyne Luton Club’s ethos, which revolves around offering a holistic fitness experience. This, coupled with the existing top-grade equipment, myriad exercise classes, and luxurious wellness facilities, ensures members receive nothing short of the best.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “The Keiser M Series investment epitomises our relentless drive for providing unmatched fitness solutions and we’re delighted to offer this state-of-the-art equipment to members in Luton.”