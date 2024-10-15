Luton History: Lives, love and an extraordinary death at the Sugar Loaf Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton's yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town's buried secrets…

The development of King Street began in the early 1860’s, its purpose to relieve the clutter and congestion of Wellington Street built 20 years earlier.

In 1865, rows of grand Victorian Villas reaching the heights adjoining the unique Gothic structure of “King Street Congregational Church', boasted its imposing lofty spire captivating the skyline of Luton. The opening ceremony was celebrated in 1866, the church accommodated nearly 1200 parishioners, and the Rev. Henry Wonnacott took on the incumbency of the Church in 1870.

The Villas attracted middle-class socialites, such as Robert How – Auctioneer, George Tearle – Plait Merchant, and Henry Gregson a Photographer, all resided at the villas in 1871.

King Street c 1870

Tucked in between at No. 13 stood the Sugar Loaf Hotel, the proprietor listed as Mr Thomas Coates Johnson former Postmaster from Dunstable.

Thomas specialised in Wine & Spirits, a Freemason and a leading figure in the Licenced Victuallers Association, however he was declared Bankrupt in 1875, Thomas remained a popular character of the town and died in 1908 leaving just £10.

Mr Alexander James Baxter followed, a Widower of 66 years from London, - to enhance the Wine & Spirits business he introduced hot dinners, Billiards, Pool and Pyramids.

Alexander Baxter fell passionately for Adelheide Jones a 33-year-old spinster, living with her father Simon Jones at No. 15 King Street.

Simon Jones a Russian born Jeweller, clock and watchmaker along with his talent restoring and renovating Oil Paintings, welcomed the marriage.

The couple married in 1879, but all ended abruptly when Alexander died in 1887, leaving Adelheide a lady of considerable means, the obituary stated Widow of Alexander James Baxter “Wine Merchant” now resides at Cavendish House in Markyate Hertfordshire.

The final Landlord was Mr Alfred Hayward, he continued with the Wine & Spirit business until his extraordinary death in 1924

It was reported he was the oldest Licensee in Luton, aged 74 years, until tragedy struck when a workman found Alfred lying dead in a sewerage trench early one morning, Alfred had attended a Masons meeting the previous evening, he was just yards from home on the “very foggy night “, possibly confused he tripped and fell over the safety barriers protecting an open trench in preparation for work the following day, Alfred had fractured his spine and died instantly, the Inquest reported an Accidental death.

The business passed to Alfred’ s sons the “Hayward Brothers”, they continued functioning as the Sugar Loaf Hotel plus a “Wine Shop", specialising in British and Empire Wines. The Hotel remained in the hands of the Hayward family well into the late 1940’s however the 1950 Electoral register records a Mrs Eileen Maynard, landlady, Sugar Loaf Hotel, King Street Luton.

One other interesting character along King Street was Scottish born Thomas Carruthers a draper by trade, living at No. 17 King Street, the 1871 census states he was a “Turkish Bath Proprietor.”

The baths opened in 1867, and were conducted on the premises” exclusively” under the experienced management of a Mr John Tressler.

With increasing popularity for the baths, Thomas submitted a proposal for the erection of a “Tepid and warm swimming bath on the Moor,” the Board deemed the idea favourable, but maybe with a view for the future.

By 1875 the Turkish baths had ceased trading due to huge financial losses, Mr Carruthers pursued another career as an Insurance Agent.