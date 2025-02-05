Luton History: When times are tough there's always "Uncles"

Mr William J. Butcher, proprietor of one of Luton's oldest Jewellery and Pawnbroker business.

Wiliam J Butcher took control of the Pawnbroker business after his father "Joseph Butcher " died in 1882, Joseph formerly from Chesham came to Luton around 1860.

It was 1862 Joseph Butcher " announced in the papers he "Begs to inform the public he intends commencing a Fitters and Pawnbroker business at No 1 Park Lane, Park Street Luton".

Later the business thriving he moves to new premises,No's 8-10 Bute Street where they remained for nearly 115 years.

During the early years trade was buoyant, the hat trade played a huge part, however in between seasons , workers were layed off struggling with little source of income, sadly some were forced to pledge goods in exchange for money to feed their families, they turn to Uncles.

"Uncles" the Pawnbrokers nickname also took in clothing and perishable goods in exchange for short term loans,-the goods held on credit, they were issued with a dated pawn ticket to collect the goods at the agreed date, failing to do so the goods were sold.

At the beginning of the First War there were 5000 Pawnbrokers in Great Britian, problem being they were vunerable targets for stolen goods, on several occasions William J. Butcher found himself before the Judge declaring his innocence and having no background knowledge of the goods in question.

A prisoner arrested in 1892, when searched the police found 27 Pawn tickets, one of them being W.J. Butcher , Bute Street Luton who loaned 18 shillings for 2 rings that were found to have been obtained under false pretences from E.H. Morris a jeweller in Berkhampstead.

Again in 1910 there was a forced entry into W.J Butcher' s premises , the Police apprehended the culprit, it surfaced later in Court that " James Barnes" was known to the Metropolitan Police for over 17 years, he was a member of a criminal gang from Stepney in London who reigned the district with his associates causing "terror and violence".

James Barnes was wanted for Bank robbery with violence, breaking and entering, thieving and receiving stolen goods, as well as escaping from Wormwood Scrubbs when undergoing a 21 month sentence.

In Court he pleaded with the Judge that he would " Now behave himself" undeterred the Judge announced "you are no good to society" and concluded he was to serve another 5 years Penal Servitude.

After the First War the general development of the hat trade and the introduction of engineering altered the Pawnbroking trade.

In 1939 William J. Butcher celebrated his 83rd. Birthday, the business still operating from Bute Street assisted by his son Leonard W. Butcher, William's 2 older sons died serving in the First War.

So great the trade had fallen away in 1939 the number of Pawnbrokers had dwindled below 2000 in Great Britain, and by 1958 Luton had just 3 in the town .

Leonard Butcher - 3rd. Generation speaks of "Uncles " now trades in mostly trinkets ,watches and jewellery , there was less poverty , full employment and higher wages , he looks forward to continue trading under the sign of the 3 Gilded Balls above his store as is fitting - remembering it was nearly 100 years ago that his grandfather Mr Joseph Butcher obtained his Pawnbrokers Licence.

