Luton Hoo Hotel contents to be auctioned off

The historic Luton Hoo Hotel is set to host a significant two-day auction, where a vast collection of hotel furniture, lighting, and art will be sold by auction.

The event, titled "The Luton Hoo Collection," will precede The Arora Group's multi-million-pound redevelopment of the iconic hotel , which includes a Ryder Cup bid that has been submitted to be held at Luton Hoo in 2035.

The auction, slated to be one of the largest of its kind, will feature approximately 3,000 pieces of furniture and hotel assets. These items, offered to the highest bidder over a two-day sale, are being deaccessioned from the 267 bedrooms and public areas across the hotel 's various buildings, including the historic Mansion House, Parkland Wing, Country Club, and Warren Weir.

The sale will also include assets from the hotel's Spa, fitness centre, and food and beverage operations, as the property prepares for a full closure at the end of September 2025 to commence the multi-million-pound redevelopment.

Luton Hoo, a historic hotel set within over 1,000 acres of tranquil parkland, is poised for a major transformation. Following the auction, The Arora Group, one of the UK's leading hotel owner-operators, will commence the redevelopment of the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa.

This ambitious project, a key part of the Arora Group's vision since its acquisition in 2021, will transform the property into a world-class luxury destination. Operating under the globally renowned Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, the new hotel will be elevated to new levels of luxury, solidifying its position on the global stage.

This landmark hybrid sale, conducted by hospitality specialists Pro Auction, presents a unique opportunity to acquire some of the amazing pieces with a storied provenance, at a fraction of their original cost.

The event, taking place both on-site at the hotel and via a live online webcast, will raise funds for a greater cause. Each winning bid will support charitable causes, with the beneficiaries and total amount raised announced publicly after the event. This initiative highlights the Arora Group's deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the community.

Alison Griffin, Director of Charitable Services at Arora, emphasised the dual purpose of the event. "This auction is more than just a sale; it's a chance to give our furniture a second life and support meaningful causes in our community," she said. "We're thrilled to host an event that marries our commitment to the planet with our dedication to giving back."

Auctioneer Simon Rose said, "We are delighted to be hosting this momentous event at the magnificent Luton Hoo Hotel . This is a truly special sale, not only because of the sheer scale and quality of the collection, but also because it's a chance for buyers to acquire beautiful items while making a tangible difference."

This auction allows a global audience to participate and contribute to the fundraising effort. Prospective buyers can inspect the lots during a two-day public preview on November 10-11, 2025, from 10am to 3pm at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Mansion House, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 3TQ.

The two-day auction starts at 10am each morning on November 12-13, 2025. You can find the full auction catalogue, view photographs, and register to bid at https://www.bidspotter.co.uk/en-gb/auction-catalogues/pro-auction/catalogue-id-pr10460.

The redevelopment will be carried out over the next few years, with the hotel set to relaunch under the Fairmont flag upon completion. The Arora Group has a strong, proven partnership with Accor and its Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, having successfully launched the Fairmont Windsor Park.

This new project will build on that success, bringing the same level of prestige and quality to Luton Hoo. The transformation of the hotel is expected to attract new visitors from both domestic and international markets, putting Central Bedfordshire on the world stage and ensuring the long-term viability and success of the historic property.