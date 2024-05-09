Luton hosts town’s first ‘Play Street’ as part of new scheme to get children active

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Event in St Monica’s Avenue was rated as ‘excellent’

St Monica’s Avenue in Luton hosted the town’s first ‘Play Street’ event as part of new scheme to get children active.

The initiative is based on the success of Playing Out, a national organisation that encourages children to play freely in the streets and spaces right outside their door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Monica’s Avenue was temporarily closed for three hours between 2pm and 5pm on May 4 to enable residents to reclaim their street as a safe space for recreational activities and community togetherness.

St Monica’s Avenue in Luton has hosted the town’s first ‘Play Street’ event as part of new scheme to get children active.

Councillor Khtija Malik, executive portfolio holder for public health, said: “Play Streets is a fantastic new initiative that brings communities together and promotes physical activity in children and families. It is hoped this new scheme will allow children to make friends from their local area, get them active and encourage local parents to connect as well. It’s also the perfect opportunity for children to see what active citizenship can achieve.”

Residents said they enjoyed “getting to know new people”, that the Play Street was a “good experience for kids to socialise with neighbours”, and rated the Play Street ‘excellent’ “because (the) children are happy”.

Play Streets are designed to be a community-led initiative run and managed by the residents of the street. The road is closed to through traffic, however residents can still access their cars, as well as enter and exit the street, guided by volunteer Wardens from the road.

The initiative is part of a pilot programme designed to rejuvenate communities, promote active lifestyles, and enhance social cohesion.