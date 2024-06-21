Luton in the top ten beauty spots in the UK for hair, nails and massages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton ranked fairly high in the study, ranking seventh overall and fifth UK location for hair.

From dodgy haircuts and botched bleach jobs to wonky nail extensions, many of us have tales of beauty mishaps experienced while searching for the ideal salon. While the process of finding a beauty salon often hinges on factors such as price, service quality, reviews, ratings and word of mouth, it is also heavily influenced by what you have available to you.

A recent study by Currys uncovered the UK’s beauty hotspot destinations, analysing the offering of hair, nail and massage locations listed on Treatwell compared to the population of those areas. It also uncovered the average rating of the service to crown the best places to live if you are a beauty buff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton landed very high on the list, ranking seventh overall, and is the only location in Bedfordshire in the UK’s top 20. The town’s rankings were highest for hair, ranking in fifth place, while it was eighth for nails and thirteenth for massages.

Luton is a beauty hotspot

The data revealed that in joint first place are Edinburgh and Salford. Both ranked highly when it came to their hair and nail offerings, with Edinburgh coming out as top overall for its quality and quantity of hair locations in the city, with an average rating of 4.94 for its hair salons. Both places also scored well for massage with Salford ranking third for massage businesses and Edinburgh not far behind in fourth place, with an average review rating for massage services of 4.93 and 4.95 respectively.

Top 20 UK locations for beauty and wellness

Overall Beauty and wellness rank Location Hair rank Nail rank Massage rank 1 Salford 2 2 3 1 Edinburgh 1 2 4 3 Stockport 7 1 1 4 Oldham 7 4 1 5 Glasgow 5 6 5 6 Manchester 9 5 10 7 Luton 5 8 13 8 Birmingham 10 11 8 9 Liverpool 3 15 12 10 Warrington 16 9 6 11 Leeds 11 14 7 11 Newcastle-Upon-Tyne 4 6 22 13 London 12 11 10 14 Bristol 18 9 9 15 Wakefield 13 13 17 16 Sunderland 14 18 19 17 Peterborough 15 21 20 18 Cardiff 29 16 14 19 Bradford 22 21 17 19 Bolton 17 28 15 19 Leicester 18 27 15

Summer nails trends: bright colours and flowers

Luton ranked high, eighth, for having excellent hair salons. Research also explored UK trends for summer-ready nail art. In April 2024, there was a 200% rise in Google searches for “summer nail art” with these specific nail searches:

1. orange nail art

2. daisy nail art

3. cherry blossom nail art

4. flower nail art designs

5. swirl nail art

6. french manicure nail art

7. black nail designs

8. tulip nail art

9. cherry nails

10. lemon nail art

11. flame nail art

12. star nail art