Luton in the top ten beauty spots in the UK for hair, nails and massages
From dodgy haircuts and botched bleach jobs to wonky nail extensions, many of us have tales of beauty mishaps experienced while searching for the ideal salon. While the process of finding a beauty salon often hinges on factors such as price, service quality, reviews, ratings and word of mouth, it is also heavily influenced by what you have available to you.
A recent study by Currys uncovered the UK’s beauty hotspot destinations, analysing the offering of hair, nail and massage locations listed on Treatwell compared to the population of those areas. It also uncovered the average rating of the service to crown the best places to live if you are a beauty buff.
Luton landed very high on the list, ranking seventh overall, and is the only location in Bedfordshire in the UK’s top 20. The town’s rankings were highest for hair, ranking in fifth place, while it was eighth for nails and thirteenth for massages.
The data revealed that in joint first place are Edinburgh and Salford. Both ranked highly when it came to their hair and nail offerings, with Edinburgh coming out as top overall for its quality and quantity of hair locations in the city, with an average rating of 4.94 for its hair salons. Both places also scored well for massage with Salford ranking third for massage businesses and Edinburgh not far behind in fourth place, with an average review rating for massage services of 4.93 and 4.95 respectively.
Top 20 UK locations for beauty and wellness
|
Overall Beauty and wellness rank
|
Location
|
Hair rank
|
Nail rank
|
Massage rank
|
1
|
Salford
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
Edinburgh
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
Stockport
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Oldham
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
Glasgow
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
Manchester
|
9
|
5
|
10
|
7
|
Luton
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
8
|
Birmingham
|
10
|
11
|
8
|
9
|
Liverpool
|
3
|
15
|
12
|
10
|
Warrington
|
16
|
9
|
6
|
11
|
Leeds
|
11
|
14
|
7
|
11
|
Newcastle-Upon-Tyne
|
4
|
6
|
22
|
13
|
London
|
12
|
11
|
10
|
14
|
Bristol
|
18
|
9
|
9
|
15
|
Wakefield
|
13
|
13
|
17
|
16
|
Sunderland
|
14
|
18
|
19
|
17
|
Peterborough
|
15
|
21
|
20
|
18
|
Cardiff
|
29
|
16
|
14
|
19
|
Bradford
|
22
|
21
|
17
|
19
|
Bolton
|
17
|
28
|
15
|
19
|
Leicester
|
18
|
27
|
15
Summer nails trends: bright colours and flowers
Luton ranked high, eighth, for having excellent hair salons. Research also explored UK trends for summer-ready nail art. In April 2024, there was a 200% rise in Google searches for “summer nail art” with these specific nail searches:
1. orange nail art
2. daisy nail art
3. cherry blossom nail art
4. flower nail art designs
5. swirl nail art
6. french manicure nail art
7. black nail designs
8. tulip nail art
9. cherry nails
10. lemon nail art
11. flame nail art
12. star nail art
13. neon nail art
