Luton is flying the flag for a safe and vibrant night time economy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton’s commitment to creating a dynamic, secure and vibrant evening and night time economy has been recognised with the confirmation of its Purple Flag accreditation.

The award highlights Luton's blend of night time entertainment, dining, and culture, all while ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and visitors.

Luton BID has worked closely with multiple local partners to gain the sought-after accreditation, similar to the Blue Flag scheme for beaches, which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between the hours of 5pm to 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key successes in Luton's submission include a well-engaged and driven partnership, the investment and increase in the hospitality offering for the town, and a dedicated Purple Flag video which captures the buzz happening in Luton.

Luton has been awarded Purple Flag accreditation

There are 100 Purple Flag destinations around the world including everything from world-renowned tourist destinations to small market towns. Purple Flag has represented the gold standard of the management of evening and night time economies for nearly 15 years.

Luton BID operation manager Jacki Flower said: “Creating a safe and welcoming environment for our visitors is key to a successful night time economy and I’m delighted the efforts of multiple partners to do just this has been recognised with this interim renewal of our accreditation

“To be awarded Purple Flag accreditation is a fantastic endorsement for Luton and demonstrates that the many efforts to improve safety in the town centre are having a very positive effect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton BID is dedicated to enhancing the economic vitality and overall appeal of Luton town centre through collaborative initiatives and community engagement.

Receiving the Purple Flag accreditation can boost the local economy, increase tourism, and improve the overall quality of life for residents by providing more night time entertainment and social opportunities. It’s a way for cities and towns to demonstrate their commitment to creating vibrant and safe evening and night time environments.