Luton leads the way in tackling rogue traders offering poor-quality home insulation

Luton Council welcomes the recent decision by the government to tackle the widespread issue of poor-quality solid wall insulation on residents’ homes. The council has been at the forefront of advocating for further investigations and stronger consumer protections.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has immediately suspended 39 businesses from installing new solid wall insulation, also stating that those responsible for defective work must rectify their installations at no cost to affected households.

Luton Council has already supported many affected residents, who turned to them as a last resort due to unresponsive installer companies. The council remains committed to ensuring accountability and consumer protection.

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the Gov.uk website to find guidance on what to do if you have faulty insulation

“We have worked tirelessly to support our residents and will continue to do so. However, this has been a significant challenge, as the ECO4 and GBIS schemes are Government-led initiatives managed by external bodies.

“We welcome this announcement from the government, and hope these issues are resolved swiftly, and that installer companies are held accountable.

“Many homeowners have struggled to get responses from installer companies and have had no choice but to seek help from the council.

“If you are a resident who has had work done by one of the struck off companies, we urge you to contact TrustMark immediately for further support.”

Next steps for affected residents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a Luton resident and have had poor-quality solid wall insulation installed, whether by one of the suspended businesses or another installer, you should contact TrustMark for further support. Additionally, homeowners should verify they have received all guarantees and warranties from their installation company. If these have not been provided, TrustMark can assist. Residents should use our checklist to help avoid unfit installers.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has also released further guidance on what affected homeowners should do next: Government Guidance on Poor-Quality Wall Insulation.