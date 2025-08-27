Luton Library Theatre reopens with fresh look and exciting new season

Refurb in progress

Luton Library Theatre reopens after summer break and refurbishment, ready to welcome audiences with a fresh look and exciting new season of shows and community events

The award-winning Luton Library Theatre is delighted to welcome audiences back after its summer break and refurbishment. Thanks to the hard work of our wonderful team of volunteers, the theatre has had a freshen-up with new carpets and general maintenance throughout the building – ready for an exciting season of shows and community events.

Run entirely by volunteers, the Luton Library Theatre has always been at the heart of the community, providing an intimate, friendly space where people can enjoy live performances close to home.

LCC Spokesman Terry Hayden said:

“We’re so excited to open our doors again and share the improvements with everyone. The theatre looks refreshed and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back for what promises to be one of our best seasons yet.”

This autumn, the theatre will be buzzing with entertainment for all tastes, including:

Don’t Stop Queen Now – a high-energy Queen tribute

Fleetwood Shack – celebrating the legendary sound of Fleetwood Mac

Elvis Tribute – reliving the King’s greatest hits

Cinderella Goes All Inclusive – a fun, fresh twist on the classic panto

Dick Whittington – a festive family favourite

For full details of upcoming shows and to book tickets, visit www.librarytheatre.co.uk.

The Luton Library Theatre team would like to thank the community for its continued support and looks forward to welcoming everyone back for another season of unforgettable performances.