Luton Lions ready to roar through London again

Luton Lions Before A Club Run

Luton Lions Running Club will have more than 20 runners representing the team in Sunday's London Marathon.

Marathon training is not easy at the best of times, but many of the team have trained whilst observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan - going without any food or drink (including water) - from sunrise to sunset (up to 14 hours a day).

Since its inception in 2017, Luton Lions have raised more than £1 million for various charities and supported causes locally, nationally and internationally.

Co-founder Mostaque Koyes is delighted with the progress the group has made since the beginning.

He said: "In 2017, four of us secured London Marathon places for 2018, but we had no idea about running. Fast forward eight years and we are pleased to have supported numerous charities and put together teams to run the famous 26.2 mile race, many of whom never thought that they would be able to achieve something."

Sujel Miah, who was one of the four original Luton Lions that ran the 2018 London Marathon, will be running his eighth race on Sunday, his seventh one on the famous London route as the 2020 edition was limited to a virtual run for the masses due to Covid-19.

Miah said: "It is not about me or what I have achieved, it is about the community. It is about being able to help people become the best version of themselves. Regardless of one's ability, running as part of Luton Lions has provided a sense of belonging to so many and it has given us the opportunity to get to know members of the community whom we might not have crossed paths with otherwise."

There are four charities being supported by Luton Lions this year:

Children with Cancer UK - https://justgiving.com/team/lutonlionslm2025

Crisis Aid - https://crisisaid.org.uk/donate/support-saleem-and-rayman-in-the-london-marathon/

Hospice at Home Volunteers - https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/homeforhospicecommunityawards

Friends of Bright Eyes (FOBE) - https://www.justgiving.com/page/naheemaslam2025