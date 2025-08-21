Luton man crowned Domino’s Pizza ‘Supervisor of the Year’

Adil Hussain accepting his award for 'Supervisor of the Year' at Domino's Pizza The Rally awards

Domino’s Pizza, the nation’s best-loved pizza company, has named Luton resident, Adil Hussain, as this year’s ‘Supervisor of the Year’, beating 15 others to claim the title.

Adil was presented the award at the Rally, an annual celebration of Domino’s team members and franchise partners from around the country.

Adil, who first joined the Domino’s family over a decade ago at age 16, was nominated for the title by his team members who acknowledged his professionalism and adaptability as key to his success. Supervising 11 stores across Luton, Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Hemel, Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City, Adil has improved store performance, recruited a talented workforce and increased customer satisfaction levels.

Celebrating his win, Adil said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be named ‘Supervisor of the Year’. Thank you to my brilliant team who, through their commitment and hard work, makes managing them a dream. I am deeply committed to supporting my team’s growth and driving our store’s success, all with the aim of delivering the best possible experience for our customers.”

Nicola Frampton, COO at Domino’s added: “We are privileged to work alongside dedicated colleagues like Adil, who go above and beyond for their teams. Adil’s contributions have been exceptional, and this award is truly well-earned. Domino’s wouldn’t be the success it is without all the talented people across the system who have worked hard to grow our brand and our business over the past 40 years.”

Alongside celebrating its incredible people, Domino’s is proudly marking 40 years of delivering freshly made pizza and unforgettable moments to millions across the UK. This year’s Rally honoured that legacy, recognising the dedication of in-store teams, franchisees, and colleagues who’ve helped shape the brand’s journey.

"Since opening its first store in Luton back in 1985, Domino’s has stayed true to its commitment to quality, freshness, and community spirit. From pioneering pizza delivery and launching the Dom-Bot pizza tracker to innovating more balanced menu items, Domino’s continues to drive sustainable growth, community impact, and cutting-edge technology."