Luton man crowned Karate King

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Luton man has received the highest accolade in the traditional Japanese martial art of Shotokan Karate by being awarded the much coveted 7th Dan.

Malik Shamim Akhtar, who has been teaching the martial art for over 40 years in Luton and Watford, is now one of the highest ranking karate masters in the United Kingdom & Ireland.

He appeared in Windsor for a grading last week before senior instructors and a packed audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chief examiner, grand master sensei Kawasoe of Japan, congratulated Shamim Akhtar on his achievement.

Sensei Shamim Akhtar has been awarded the 7th Dan in Shotokan Karate