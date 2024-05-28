Luton man crowned Karate King

A Luton man has received the highest accolade in the traditional Japanese martial art of Shotokan Karate by being awarded the much coveted 7th Dan.

Malik Shamim Akhtar, who has been teaching the martial art for over 40 years in Luton and Watford, is now one of the highest ranking karate masters in the United Kingdom & Ireland.

He appeared in Windsor for a grading last week before senior instructors and a packed audience.

The chief examiner, grand master sensei Kawasoe of Japan, congratulated Shamim Akhtar on his achievement.

Sensei Shamim Akhtar has been awarded the 7th Dan in Shotokan Karate

Shamim, who runs the JKA Karate Academy on Montrose Avenue, said “ traditional karate is much more than a martial art, it’s a deep philosophy which instils in you the discipline to overcome even the most toughest of challenges in both your professional and personal life”.

