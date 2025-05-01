Luton MP backs landmark Bill to protect English Football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week, the Labour Government introduced a strengthened Football Governance Bill to address significant concerns regarding the financial sustainability of English football.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the debate this week, Rachel Hopkins MP welcomed key changes from the previous version of the Bill from the last Parliament. With new measures to strengthen the voice of fans, to guarantee the Regulator is fully independent from influence and to ensure the sustainability of football’s finances through a backstop power.

The Bill comes at a critical time for English football, following the attempted breakaway European Super League, and a series of high-profile cases of clubs being financially mismanaged, with the devastating impact of the collapse of clubs like Bury and Macclesfield in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogue owners and operators are sadly known all too well to Luton Town Football Club fans, who have stepped up to protect the proud Hatter’s heritage in the past when reckless ownership threatened to tear it down.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy MP and Rachel Hopkins MP supporting the Football Governance Bill

While it has not always been plain sailing, successes on and off the pitch enabled Luton Town to rise through the football pyramid—from non-league to competing in the Premier League last season.

The issue of football governance has enjoyed cross party support. Following Tracy Crouch’s Fan-led Review, this new Bill will tackle rogue owners and directors, implement a club licensing regime to ensure a more consistent approach in how clubs are run, monitor club finances and improve fan engagement throughout the football pyramid - from the Premier League to the National League.

It will also have a backstop measure to mediate a fairer financial distribution down the Leagues should the Premier League and EFL not be able to come to an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Hopkins, Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said: “Labour’s strengthened Football Governance Bill will put fans firmly back at the centre of the game.”

“For too long, financial instability has meant that loyal fans and whole communities have risked losing their cherished clubs as a result of mismanagement and reckless spending.”

“We will ensure that English football is sustainable for the benefit of fans and the local communities like Luton. Our Bill will help to guarantee the sustainability of the football pyramid for future generations.”

Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy MP said: “English football is one of our greatest exports and a source of national pride which this Government wants to see thrive for generations to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But for too long, financial instability has meant loyal fans and whole communities have risked losing their cherished clubs as a result of mismanagement and reckless spending.”

“This Bill seeks to properly redress the balance, putting fans back at the heart of the game, taking on rogue owners and crucially helping to put clubs up and down the country on a sound financial footing.”