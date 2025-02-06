Luton Muslim Health Alliance invites community and media to inaugural insights dinner

The Luton Muslim Health Alliance (LuMHA) invites the community and media to its inaugural Insights Dinner.

Hosted by the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA), this event will take place on Thursday, February 6, from 6pm to 8pm. The dinner will bring together leading directors, councillors and other key stakeholders from across Luton to foster collaboration and exchange ideas to improve health and wellbeing within the town's diverse Muslim communities.

LuMHA aims to address health inequalities faced by Luton’s Muslim populations by improving access to quality healthcare services, identifying specific community health needs through research, and ensuring the efficient allocation of resources.

We recognise that Muslim identities are diverse, but our faith forms an important part of society structure and has seldom been effectively engaged. LuMHA brings together grassroots and system stakeholders, with expert public health, clinical experience, and a deep awareness of our communities, to focus on implementing faith and culturally tailored solutions and promoting equity within Muslim communities.

LuMHA out in Luton

"We are proud to launch the Luton Muslim Health Alliance, a crucial step towards enhancing health and wellbeing within our communities," said Abdul Ghafoor, Community Engagement Lead at Luton Council of Mosques. "This initiative demonstrates our commitment to ensuring everyone has access to the resources and support they need to lead healthier lives."

LuMHA effectively tackles health inequalities by leveraging existing community resources, such as mosques and community groups. This collaborative approach is exemplified by the successful pilot project spearheaded by LuMHA Founding Member Abdul Ghafoor to increase flu vaccination rates among children. Recognising the need for porcine-free vaccine options, the project proactively ensured their availability within schools, addressing a key cultural sensitivity and establishing a model for equitable vaccine delivery.

Going forward, effectively supporting the health and wellbeing of all members of our community requires a collaborative and strategic approach. By working in partnership with other organisations, we can avoid duplication of effort and maximise our collective impact. Healthcare must be inclusive, ensuring that services are culturally sensitive and that health information and programmes are developed with meaningful community input.

Furthermore, we must actively strive towards a more equitable healthcare system where all individuals have the opportunity to achieve their best possible health. This necessitates a shift in focus from merely addressing inequalities to proactively creating a system that supports the unique needs and aspirations of every member of our community. This approach fosters innovation and ensures that our healthcare services are truly equipped to meet the evolving needs of all.