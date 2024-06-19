Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton North Inner Wheel celebrates the D26 Annual International Lunch.

After some inclement weather how lovely to have a beautiful sunny day when District 26, part of the Association of Inner Wheel Clubs in GB&I held its annual International Service Lunch on Wednesday 5th June at the Broadway Hotel in Letchworth Garden City. Six members of the Inner Wheel Club of Luton North attended, and we are very proud to have Meryl Dolling, a former High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, as a member of our Club and to be able to support her in her role as the District International Service Chairman.

D26 Chairman Judith cheerfully welcomed everyone and after the Friendship Candle lighting ceremony and Grace we all enjoyed a delicious meal. The Loyal Toast and Roll Call of Clubs complete, followed by appreciative words of thanks from Meryl for all the international support received during the year, it was time to introduce Guest Speaker, Colin Osborne, MBE International Chairman of The Leprosy Mission, the chosen charity to support for the year.

The charity is the largest and oldest organization working with people of all faiths to defeat leprosy and transform the lives of people affected. He spoke passionately about “The Leprosy Mission - Past, Present and Future and their continued fight for a Leprosy free world. It was very informative and certainly increased our knowledge of this debilitating disease. There was then time for questions before a Vote of Thanks given by Luton North Club President Christine, who presented a cheque to Colin from the proceeds of the raffle during the event.

IS Chairman Meryl Dolling Thank You Speech.

(MOC) Brenda offered congratulations and thanks to IS Chairman Meryl for organizing, to Christina, Judith and Isobel our Co DC’s, to all who helped in any way, to the raffle prize winners and to everyone before closing a very happy, successful and interesting meeting.

Then a surprise – prior to the final closure of the meeting MOC Brenda Lowe made comment that it was Volunteers Week 3rd – 9th June and as a recognition of this promptly introduced Bav Shah the new High Sheriff of Bedfordshire who had called in and who immediately on behalf of both himself and the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire thanked members present for all the voluntary work and valuable contributions Inner Wheel makes to the local and worldwide community.

These occasions which enable members from all the Clubs in the District to meet and enjoy fellowship are much enjoyed and promote True Friendship - one of the Ideals of Inner Wheel.

