Luton North Inner Wheel

Welcome to incoming President Rona Wakefield

Our AGM in June gave us the opportunity to reflect on a very ambitious, exciting and productive year expertly overseen with enthusiasm and encouragement throughout by IPP Christine.

We welcomed two new members to the Club and to name a few achievements providing both financial and response to needs we supported 25 National and local charities including Azalea UK, Stepping Stones, Keech Hospice, Salvation Army, Luton Foodbank, several care homes, the L & D dementia and baby units as well as our international charity Let the Children Hear.

Our Yarn Bombers have cheered the local community enormously with the many colourful Post Box covers placed at festival and poignant times during the year.

2024/2025 President Rona Wakefield

With the business meeting completed incoming President Rona was welcomed. She announced her chosen charity to support this year was the Luton Community First Responders. They are unpaid volunteers, who are activated by the East of England Ambulance Service and start life saving treatment until the ambulance arrives, which these days can take many hours.

They are regularly trained and are just supplied with an initial kit of equipment, but they use their own cars (they have no blue lights!) and buy their own uniform. Sometimes helped now by public donations and local businesses. Luton First Responders are lucky at the moment to be part of a new trial, whereby there is a car for use kitted out with all the equipment, including lifting equipment & funded by the East Anglia Ambulance charity. It is based at the Fire Station. There are 7 Luton CFRs. Last year they were deployed to 1,662 patients and were active for 4,366 hours.

Our first community event will celebrate International Peace Day by planting a Peace Rose on Friday the 20th September, 2024 at Grasmere Community Gardens.

President Rona is wished a successful and happy Presidential Year as we look forward to an interesting and varied year of fun, challenges, activities and friendship whilst continuing our community, national and international service and our care for each other.