Luton North Inner Wheel

Each year on the 21st September, Inner Wheel Clubs throughout the world commemorate the International Day of Peace, a global initiative that promotes peace and non-violence among nations and communities celebrating the power of global solidarity for a peaceful and sustainable world.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United National General Assembly adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on “Cultivating a Culture of Peace”.

As in recent years we have planted a peace rose in various local community gardens and schools, this year we were delighted to be given the opportunity to plant a peace rose in the Grasmere Community Garden, a new garden in the process of transformation into a picturesque landscape to enhance the wellbeing of the local community.

President Rona Wakefield explained that it was decided to celebrate the occasion a day early this year so that the children from Grasmere Nursery School were able to help us plant the rose. We were joined by Local Council officials, school staff and children together with members and staff of the charity’s gardening group, and it was an honour to welcome the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bhavesh Shah, who joined in the ceremony and who offered words of encouragement and thanks to everyone gathered there. Rona commented that Inner Wheel are encouraged to partake in a community project in order to promote and raise awareness of the day which sadly is not widely observed. In New York however a bell made up of coins from all over the world is rung in celebration. She concluded with a short reflection. “Peace cannot be kept by force, it can only be achieved by understanding. On this International Day let us promise to make Peace not just a priority but a passion. Let us pledge to do more, wherever we are, in whatever way we can, to make every day a day of peace”.

Peace Rose planting ceremony in Grasmere Community Garden

The Peace Rose was placed in the very large hole one of the volunteers had kindly dug in readiness and the children filled the hole with the earth provided with great gusto. It was a joy to see their enthusiastic and happy faces. A commemorative Inner Wheel plaque was placed in the ground beside the plant.

Our community coming together in the peaceful surroundings and the delightful garden made this a very worthwhile and happy celebration.

Inner Wheel is one of the largest and oldest international women’s voluntary organisations in the world with enthusiastic, energetic, and friendly ordinary women doing extraordinary things, who meet regularly for friendship and service.