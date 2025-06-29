Luton North Inner Wheel celebrates new president
Our International Charity was The Smile Train and they had received a cheque earlier.
We have helped at a lot of events and tried to get the name of Inner Wheel known. We have given help when needed. We never refuse a request for help!
We were thrilled to receive an award from High Sheriff, Bav Shah at the end of his year in March for all the good work we do.
President Rona Wakefield then handed over to Meryl Dolling as President for 2025/6 and wished her a successful and happy year.
Meryl told us that she would support Stepping Stones, the Domestic Abuse Charity.
Inner Wheel is one of the largest and oldest international woman’s voluntary organisation in the World, who meet regularly for friendship and service.
Contact email: [email protected]