Luton North Inner Wheel Supports the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire
There were items for sale, and the lucky dip and beanie toys were very popular with the children. All the proceeds of the sale would be supporting the High Sheriff’s Charity Crimebeat Bedfordshire.
It was a real fun afternoon with lots of activities to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, a charity raffle and auction to raise funds, food stalls, children’s cricket and a couple of our members had an opportunity to join in the Salsa dancing lesson.
It was interesting to browse the many local community stalls and local emergency services were on hand to talk to. The event was very well supported by the public.
Our thanks to High Sheriff Bhavesh Shah for allowing us the opportunity to promote Inner Wheel and for joining us in the photograph. Doesn’t he look magnificent in his outfit? It was a lovely day and we were delighted to be able to give a donation to his charity.
Inner Wheel is one of the largest and oldest international women’s voluntary organisations in the world with enthusiastic, energetic, and friendly ordinary women doing extraordinary things, who meet regularly for friendship and service.
