Luton North Inner Wheel walks for the Food Bank

On the way!

The Inner Wheel Club of Luton North didn’t feel able to participate in the Food Bank Colour Run on Saturday, July 5th, so on Friday, June 27th, they walked for one hour to raise money for the Food Bank.

Donations were made by those who couldn’t walk. They were delighted to be cheered on by Past High Sheriff, Bav Shah. At the end they were surprised to be met by Salma from the Food Bank to award each of us a medal!

We wish the Food Bank every success with their Colour Run.