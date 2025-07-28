Luton North MP honoured among Luton community leaders at Muslim News Excellence Awards

Sarah Owen MP is presented with the Annemarie Schimmel award

Luton featured at the prestigious awards held in London earlier this month.

The annual Muslim News Awards for Excellence saw two Luton figures awarded or commended for their community work earlier this month.

The awards have run for 21 years, and serve to “honour the remarkable achievements across our community”. Winners are chosen by independent judges and nominated by Muslim News readers.

Ahmed Versi, Editor of the Muslim News, highlighted how while it was right to be honouring the vital contributions made across society, the progress had been cast under a “heavy shadow of rising Islamophobia” and “unprecedented levels of discrimination, marginalisation and hate”.

Special Educational Needs and Disabilities campaigner Hafiz Mohammad Umar was nominated for the Faezeh Hashemi Award for Excellence in Sport, in recognition of his work with the Luton Town & Indians Cricket Club, enabling players of disability cricket to compete across the UK.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen was awarded the Annemarie Schimmel Award for Championing a Muslim Cause, with Muslim News recognising her “fearless political leadership”, through her campaign for a definition of Islamophobia and her work as Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, launching an inquiry on gendered Islamophobia.

During her acceptance speech, Owen said:

“We’re a few years away from a General Election but it has already started – the hatred, the division, the othering – we need to go back into the communities we serve and fight for everything we believe in.”

She paid tribute to the town she lives in and serves, “Luton is a very special place, it may not be the richest yet but it is always one of the most generous and our diverse communities are a huge driver of that sense of giving. We see this especially so during Ramadan.”

Other nominees for the award included researchers Revd Dr Helen Paynter and Dr Maria Power, for their research into the misuse of Christian theology to fuel Islamophobia, and Liverpool Echo journalist Liam Thorpe, for his “principled and compassionate” reporting during the after the Southport riots.

Speaking after the awards, Sarah Owen said:

“It was such an honour to be nominated among such dedicated and hard-working individuals and organisations. I know everyone in the room was united in recognising the incredible activism and support work that happens in Muslim communities across the UK – and is committed to tackling rising and unacceptable levels of Islamophobia and hate.

“Huge congratulations to Luton resident Hafiz Mohammad Umar in particular for his nomination. I know how many appreciate and benefit from the incredible work he does, both in making cricket accessible for those with disabilities, and in advocating for people with special educational needs and disabilities.

“I am committed to continuing to work on these issues, and stand alongside British Muslims to face challenges and share successes together in Luton North and nationally.”