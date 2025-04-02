Luton North to get three new school-based nurseries to tackle shortage of places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Luton North primary schools will benefit from the government's new school-based nurseries, aiming to give children the best start in life and getting them ready for school.

Three schools in Luton North were revealed today to be getting new nurseries as part of the government’s push to increase childcare places across the country.

Bushmead Primary, Leagrave Primary and Chantry Primary Academy will all benefit from a £37million national government investment in nurseries. This is part of the Labour government’s Plan for Change milestone to get tens of thousands more children school-ready by the age of 5.

The new places offered by the nurseries programme will save parents an average of £7,500 when they become available in September.

Sarah Owen MP at Bushmead Primary, one of the schools who will get a school-based nursery.

Across the country parents will benefit from 6,000 new childcare places, improving children’s life chances and enabling parents flexibility with work.

The government aims to break the unfair link between background and success by allowing more parents to take advantage of 30-hours of government funded childcare.

This comes alongside the government’s earlier announcement that several schools in Luton North would be piloting new free breakfast clubs, saving families £450 a year.

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: “School-based nurseries are an essential plank of Labour’s Plan for Change, giving every child the best start in life.

“While the Tories made a childcare pledge without a plan, Labour is delivering on its promises.

“Alongside our plans to roll out free breakfast clubs, these high-quality childcare places will get thousands more children school ready, breaking the link between background and success for families across the country.”

Sarah Owen MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Luton North, said: “Nurseries are an absolutely crucial part of education, both improving skills for children, and giving hard-working parents more flexibility with their day. A shortage of places is bad for parents and children alike.

“That’s why this Labour government made increasing nursery places through school-based nurseries a key part of our Plan for Change. I am so pleased that Bushmead, Chantry and Leagrave Primaries will all get these new nurseries.

“I hope to visit when they open in September”.