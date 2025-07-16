Luton parks retain coveted Green Flag Award

Luton Council is delighted to announce the retention of the Green Flag Award for five local parks.

The parks that have successfully retained the award are Brantwood Park, Peoples Park, Memorial Park, Stockwood Park and Wardown Park.

The news that these five parks have achieved accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and open space - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the maintenance teams and volunteers who care for these green spaces, ensuring they remain enjoyable for both visitors and residents alike.

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “I am delighted to hear that Luton’s parks have retained their Green Flag status once again. As a council, we are committed to providing our residents with open spaces of the highest standard, places where they can relax, exercise or meet up with friends and family in a wonderful environment. I would like to thank and commend the efforts of all those who continually work hard to uphold and improve our green spaces.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to all those in Luton who have worked tirelessly to ensure these parks have achieved the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces make Luton a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these parks are a vital green space for the town’s communities to enjoy nature. During the ongoing cost of living crisis, they offer a free and safe environment for families to socialise. They also provide valuable opportunities for both residents and visitors to experience the physical and mental health benefits that access to green spaces brings.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for green space management across the UK and internationally.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available on the Green Flag Award website.