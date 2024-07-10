Luton Poet reveals his top five secrets for outstanding poetry

Find a Stimulus: Manveer emphasizes the importance of discovering a stimulus to ignite your creativity. Whether it’s a place, an object, a word, or a phrase, a stimulus serves as the starting point for your poetic journey. It sparks inspiration and allows you to craft a compelling story.

Embrace Imperfections: Every poet faces inner criticism. He encourages people to embrace imperfections rather than striving for perfection. Whether it’s an elusive rhyming word or uneven syllables, consider these challenges as opportunities. Let go of the fear that your work won’t make sense—sometimes imperfections lead to unexpected brilliance.

Journaling Matters: Manveer’s personal favourite technique is free writing. Journaling helps clarify your thoughts, feelings, and beliefs. Use prompts to explore new angles and uncover hidden gems. Authenticity in your writing often emerges from the pages of your journal.

Connect with Nature: Nature fuels creativity. Your creative abilities will often flourish when you see things around you, especially Nature. Manveer often walks amidst greenery such as Luton’s Warden Hill’s which is a favourite spot. Beyond creativity, being outdoors improves overall well-being, allowing you to produce your best work.