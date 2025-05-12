Luton Point announces the winner of holiday to Disneyland Paris competition

Following over two weeks of free family fun, Luton Point has announced its Tastes Around the World grand prize winner.

Running from April 5 to 22, the Tastes Around the World events gave families the chance to explore the global selection of delicious cuisines for the chance to win a family trip to Disneyland Paris, with each £3 spend in a food and drink store earning them a stamp in their Luton Point passport. A total of ten stamps saw each participant become eligible to win the fantastic family trip, upon depositing their passport to the collection box in Central Square.

The competition was incredibly popular and encouraged shoppers to try food and drink for places they may not have previously visited at the shopping centre, with additional food tastings from outlets such as Bubble Citea, Tikka Nation, Krispy Kreme and BIMS proving to be a big hit with passers by.

The passport prize draw saw winner Aysha Amir receive a call from the team at Luton Point to share the fantastic news that she had won the trip to Disneyland Paris for her and her family. After much excitement, Aysha is looking forward to selecting all the components to make the trip a holiday to remember. Her family paid a visit to the team at Luton Point where they were congratulated on their success, and posed for a photo with some familiar faces.

Winner Disneyland Paris Competition

Alongside the passport competition, Luton Point also hosted a variety of free events on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the school holidays for families to enjoy, all centred around food and Easter. The sessions saw children keep busy decorating Luton Point mugs, making biscuit chick houses, crafting pom-pom bunnies, decorating cupcakes and making pasta art, with many familiar faces returning to enjoy the events week-on-week.

The space also saw fun pop-ups from Luton Comic Con and Luton in Bloom for even more spring fun, much to the delight of shoppers.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who got involved with our Tastes Around the World Easter, trying new cuisines that we are proud to offer here at Luton Point or enjoying old favourites, as well as attending our popular free activities throughout the weeks.

Lavinia continued: “We’d also like to wish a huge congratulations to Aysha and her family on their success in our Disneyland Paris competition. We hope you have an absolutely magical time, and we’d like to thank everybody else who entered. We hope to have many more competitions to enjoy here at Luton Point, so keep an eye on our website and social media for what’s to come.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.