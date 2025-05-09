Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Point marked VE Day with a free community event, in celebration of 80 years of peace in Europe.

The street party style celebration invited shoppers to pause and take a moment to reflect in Central Square, with a range of activities to enjoy hosted by the centre team, including free hot drinks, cakes and tasty sandwiches for everyone to enjoy, made by Luton Point’s own Greenfields Restaurant.

Providing the tunes were The Candy Girls appearing as The Boogie Woogie Gals, who performed a selection of war time classics such as We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover, as well as upbeat numbers that saw the onlooking crowd waving flags and singing along.

The fantastic face painters were on hand to get everyone in the festive spirit, with children and adults alike celebrating the momentous occasion with fun Union Jack and floral designs.

Marketing Manager Lavinia Douglass, The Boogie Woogie Gals and Centre Director Roy Greening

The Royal British Legion also had a stall in Central Square, offering special VE Day 80 pins and other merchandise to mark the occasion, with The Culture Trust Luton, Luton Libraries and Luton and District Model Boat Club all providing informative displays.

The day of fun culminated with the judging of the Cake Decorating Competition, with Centre Director Roy Greening taking to Facebook to announce the winners as Hailey Masuka, aged 13 for the under 16s category and Heather Masuka for the adult category.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome the community to our VE Day celebrations. It was wonderful to interact with so many people and share stories of what this marker of peace means to them over a hot drink and a bite to eat,and the music of The Boogie Woogie Gals was transformative in harking back the 1940s. They certainly drew in the crowds! We’d like to thank our Starbucks store for supporting us throughout the day, as well as the wonderful partners whose displays really brought the event to life.

Lavinia continues “We would also like to extend our thanks to everyone who entered our Cake Decorating Competition – your designs were incredibly creative and certainly made it difficult to judge. We hope everyone enjoyed the day as much as we did.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.