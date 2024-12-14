Luton Point calls for toy donations for Luton Foodbank

Luton Point is celebrating another year working with Luton Foodbank with the return of their Luton Smiles campaign.

A giant gifting box has appeared in Melson Street (opposite Eurochange), serving as a drop off point for new toys to go to the families in the local area needing support this Christmas. Luton Point are asking any shoppers who would like to and are able to, to consider picking up an additional item on their Christmas shopping trip to be delivered to a child for Christmas Day.

ToyTown, the new toy store at Luton Point, kindly donated two large bags to go towards the campaign, which will be gratefully received alongside all other items by Luton Foodbank.

Donna Bonner, Assistant Manager of ToyTown Luton commented “Since opening our store in September we have been welcomed by the community in Luton and are delighted to do our bit to support local families in need this Christmas."

Alongside the toy drive, Luton Point are partnering with the foodbank to raise a target of £5,000 this Christmas to provide Christmas meals and gifts to families in need, with food kindly cooked and delivered by Chiltern Academy. So far over £3,000 has been raised, with donations gratefully accepted on their JustGiving page.

In addition, for every business that donates a minimum of £100, Luton Point will match the donation up to a total of £2,500 to express their thanks.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “It’s wonderful to see people buying an extra gift to put in our donation box in support of Luton Smiles. This campaign really makes such a huge difference to families on our doorstep here in Luton, so the importance of your generosity cannot be understated. We’d like to extend our thanks to everyone participating, including the amazing donation of 30 toys from our ToyTown store!”

Lavinia continues, “Luton Foodbank are a wonderful charity that do so much for our community, and we are happy to also be raising money towards a target of £5,000 for them to provide gifts and meals this Christmas day. If anybody would like to show their support, please visit our JustGiving page to pledge your support. Thank you in advance!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.