Luton Point celebrates a new era with shoppers

Luton Point, located in the heart of Luton town centre, has marked the start of a new era under its brand new name.

The shopping centre, formerly known as The Mall Luton, has adopted its new name under its new owners Frasers Group, and nods towards its position at the heart of the local community.

The name was celebrated with a free family event titled ‘Make Your Point’ earlier this month, which encouraged shoppers to stop by and discuss what the shopping centre meant to them, their thoughts on the name change and memories that they have enjoyed at the centre throughout the years. There were also many activities to get involved with, including balloon modelling, face painting, and a flower bench photo opportunity.

Luton Point has since released these fun and heartwarming interviews across their social media channels, featuring shoppers from all walks of life sharing their stories and reflecting upon the start of a new chapter for the centre.

Make Your Point

When questioned what shoppers thought of the new name, Luton Point, responses were overwhelmingly positive with comments such as“It shows people that it’s an inclusive area where everyone should be” and “It shows that it’s a community and shows togetherness!”

Additionally when asked about their memories of the centre over the years, many reported how the centre is the focal point for meeting with the family and friends, the plethora of events that the centre prides itself on throughout the seasonal calendar - and of course the famous flamingos!

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point commented “It was wonderful to speak to our shoppers at our Make Your Point event and hear more about what the centre means to them. Whilst we may have a new name as Luton Point, we pride ourselves on remembering our history and share the same values that we always have – that community is at the centre of it all! We encourage you to take a look at our fun videos and let us know what your favourite memories of the centre are, as well as your wishes for the future!”

All videos are available to view now on Luton Point’s Facebook page.