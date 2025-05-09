Luton Point celebrates fashion takeover across the Bank Holiday weekend
This celebration of style and beauty was free for families to enjoy, and captured the attention of shoppers with exciting runway shows on the stage in Central Square, featuring this season’s collections from some of the most popular stores at the centre, including River Island, Choice, JD Sports and Primark to name a few.
The shows featured looks perfect for everyday wear, as well as holiday ready and festival outfit inspo for all ages. Saturday also saw kids from Next Generation Youth Theatre light up the catwalk showcasing childrenswear ranges available at the centre, including adult and child matching looks, perfect for the mini-me trend!
For those that liked what they saw, ‘Fashion Finds’ tags were located within the featured stores to showcase the items that could be spotted on the catwalk, so shoppers could add them straight to their basket ready to be added to their own wardrobes.
Attendees also enjoyed live beauty demos from Boots for their No7 Future Renew line, as well as from Aurora and Hadara Woman regarding their range of services available in-store.
The interactive selfie station also proved popular throughout the day with props and a green screen for the perfect springtime selfie to share on social media.
Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came down to take part in our Fashion & Beauty Weekend here at Luton Point. We are proud to be home to such a vibrant selection of fashion and beauty brands, and have the opportunity to show off their fabulous collections on our catwalk in Central Square. With looks for all ages, this served as the perfect inspiration for those looking to refresh their wardrobe this season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more events, coming soon!”
Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.